Sharjah Central Finance Department celebrates Flag Day

  • Thursday 01, November 2018 in 4:26 PM
Sharjah 24: The Sharjah Central Finance Department, Thursday, celebrated the Flag Day, in the presence of Waleed Al Sayegh, Director General of the Department, a number of directors and officials, and a large number of the department’s employees.
During the ceremony, they expressed feelings of unity and allegiance, enhancing the sense of belonging to the homeland and appreciation of the status of the flag in the hearts of citizens and residents of the country.
 
They hoisted the flag accompanied by saying the UAE national anthem and the pledge of loyalty to the wise leadership, expressing pleasure at the UAE’s achievements on all levels.
 
Rima Al Shamsi, Director of the Government Communication section at the Sharjah Central Finance Department, stressed that 3 November marks a continuation of the leadership approach in preserving the national gains and achieving greater security and prosperity for citizens and residents through the continuous giving that has made the UAE flag high at various regional  and international congregations and events.