He affirmed that the National Day’s activities will continue until 2 December.

Al Midfa commented that the UAE Flag Day is a historic event on which we remember and pay tribute to the founding fathers of the UAE spearheaded by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founder and builder of the UAE's Renaissance. On this day, Al Midfa added, we renew pledge and loyalty to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Sultan Al Nahyan who traces the steps of the founding fathers.