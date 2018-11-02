Khalid bin Ahmed Al Qasimi: Flag Day is a great national occasion

Sheikh Khalid said that the celebration of hoisting the flag on this day is an incentive for every citizen and resident in this country, to work with pride and sincerity and to raise the name and prestige of the UAE so high.

Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al Qasimi explained that the Flag Day is the day of leaders and the people, and the day of glory. “On this day, the UAE wise leadership and the loyal citizens of the country embody the meanings of cohesion that associates the leadership with its people; thus the flag waives so high and love for our lofty homeland increases,” Sheikh Khalid added praying to Almighty God to preserve the UAE, its leadership and people.