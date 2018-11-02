Bruce Parry: SIBF is an extraordinary fair

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Bruce Parry said that he is present at SIBF to give a talk on Saturday about a number of issues.

“This is my first day and I am enjoying being here is such an open place. The people her are amazingly friendly and I am excited about getting my talk on Saturday,” Bruce added.

He continued he has been listening to some talks, which are nicely hosted and curated, with lots of interesting people around.

He concluded: “SIBF is an extraordinary fair with two million books in one place, and all of the authors here giving talks. It is quite mind-blowing just how big this fair is. It is really an exciting atmosphere.”