Department of Civil Aviation, SAA celebrate Flag Day

The ceremony was attended by His Excellency Sheikh Faisal bin Saoud Al Qasimi, Director of Sharjah Airport Authority; and representatives from the operating companies at the Airport.

His Excellency Sheikh Khalid Issam Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Civil Aviation, Sharjah, said: “The UAE Flag Day is an important occasion for us to look back with pride at the UAE’s many achievements over the past decades. Our country has today established a global reputation for happiness, generosity, tolerance, bravery, innovation and progress. On Flag Day, we evoke the efforts of the early founders and their sacrifices in building a united nation”.

His Excellency added:"This occasion marks the anniversary of the President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, when he became the president of the UAE in 2004. Under his leadership and their highnesses the Supreme Council Members the Rulers of the UAE the country continues to strengthen its position in all areas. Also the directions of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, has ensured the prosperity and wellbeing of the emirate and UAE. Happy Flag Day to the people of the UAE, a day to celebrate our unity, loyalty and our love for our country”.

His Excellency Ali Salim Al Midfa said, “Flag Day is an opportunity to promote the concepts of citizenship and national identity, and to link our sense of belonging in continuous efforts to elevate the status of the UAE and celebrate its achievements. Not only is it of great emotional and national value to the people of the UAE, it is also a symbol of their unity, loyalty and solidarity.”

He explained that this Day is dear to the hearts of all UAE citizens and residents, who reconfirm their loyalty to the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the Rulers of the Emirates.

He added, "This occasion, reflects a bright picture of our nation, is symbolic of our patriotism, our allegiance to the leadership and our sense of belonging to the UAE. We are deeply attached to this nation, which brings us all together and helps us move towards a prosperous and secure future with achievements and successes for us and for future generations.”

His Excellency Sheikh Faisal bin Saoud Al Qasimi added, "We have gathered today to express our appreciation and support for the development led by His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and Their Highnesses the Rulers of the UAE."

His Excellency pointed out that Flag Day is an opportunity to reconfirm our loyalty to the leadership and our sense of belonging to this homeland. He asked the Almighty to keep our beloved country safe and secure.

The Flag Day celebrations included a gallery of photographs of His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, entitled ‘Zayed is in our hearts’, and displays by hard-working families . Flags were distributed to employees, and the atmosphere reflected the spirit of loyalty and belonging to the homeland.