Sharjah CP attends 'Flag Day' celebration

The UAE Flag Day, which falls on 3rd November each year, coincides with the UAE’s celebration of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s accession.

The celebration was attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Central Department of Finance; Sheikh Khaled bin Abdullah bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Seaports and Customs; Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Sports Council; Sheikh Khalid bin Essam Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Civil Aviation; Sheikh Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Ruler's Office; Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi , Director of Sharjah Department of Statistics and Community Development (DSCD); and Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, head of General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments' office in Sharjah, and several other dignitaries , top officials, and school students.

Sharjah’s Flag Day celebration consists of a number of various folklore activities and musical performance, which represent the UAE’s heritage and aim to promote the values of love and tolerance between the different sectors of the UAE society.

His Excellency Khalid Jassim Al Midfa, Head of the Higher Committee of 47th National Day Celebrations in Sharjah, stressed the importance of celebrating this occasion, which is the day of cohesion between the people and the leadership.

His Excellency Al Midfa has further added that celebrating Flag Day reflects the loyalty, belonging, cohesion and unity among the people of the UAE.

Expressing his pride in this special occasion, His Excellency Al Midfa congratulated the wise leadership, highlighting the ties of unity, peace, and love between the people and the leadership. His Excellency Al Midfa congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who follows the footsteps of the Founder, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan (May Allah Rest His Soul in Peace).