Koji Chikatani: We hope to build stronger relationship between Japan and the Arabic World

  • Thursday 01, November 2018 in 3:40 PM
Sharjah 24: On the sidelines of the 37th edition of Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) , which is organised by the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), under the theme, ‘Tale of Letters’ , Koji Chikatani, Senior Agent at Japanese Writers' House, expressed his pleasure to participate in this distinguished cultural event, stressing the need to build more stronger relationship between Japan and the Arabic World.
In an exclusive statement to ‘Sharjah 24”, Koji Chikatani has praised the SIBF‘s general atmosphere, where a lot of Japanese and Arabs mingle together, saying, “It’s my privilege to be here, and I'm so happy to get to know several people from around the Arabic world. I did not have any connection before, so I’ve been mingling with so many people.”    
 
Concluding his statement, Koji Chikatani has further expressed his enthusiasm to participate in the 37th edition of Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF). 