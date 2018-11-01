Koji Chikatani: We hope to build stronger relationship between Japan and the Arabic World

In an exclusive statement to ‘Sharjah 24”, Koji Chikatani has praised the SIBF‘s general atmosphere, where a lot of Japanese and Arabs mingle together, saying, “It’s my privilege to be here, and I'm so happy to get to know several people from around the Arabic world. I did not have any connection before, so I’ve been mingling with so many people.”

Concluding his statement, Koji Chikatani has further expressed his enthusiasm to participate in the 37th edition of Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF).