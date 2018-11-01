EPAA celebrates Flag Day at Desert Park

The protocol related to the United Arab Emirates’ flag, which includes valuable information about the flag, was displayed for half an hour before the flag was raised. With the participation of EPAA staff and students who were visiting the park, the flag was raised at 11 a.m.

Her Excellency Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, EPAA Chairperson, said, “On Flag Day, we renew our covenant and reaffirm our loyalty to our wise leadership and our beloved homeland. We will continue to adhere to the Union’s values, which were established by the Founding Fathers. We raise flags high everywhere.”

Al Suwaidi added, “Flag Day is a national celebration that is dear to us all. It is a symbol of the love, unity and peace among the people of the UAE, emphasising the sense of belonging to our homeland and underscoring the UAE’s status in the hearts and minds of all citizens.”

The staff and students participated enthusiastically in the celebration. The students expressed their thanks and appreciation to the EPAA, which makes a point of celebrating national occasions that allow people to express their love for their homeland and that reflect the solidarity of the UAE’s people.