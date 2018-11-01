Khawla Al Mulla: ‘Sharjah Coronet’ loyalty from Sultan Al Qasimi to the women

  • Thursday 01, November 2018 in 2:48 PM
Sharjah24: Her Excellency Khawla Abdulrahman Al Mulla, Chairperson of Sharjah Consultative Council, said that the Sharjah event at its cultural fair, Sharjah International Book Fair, is an occasion and achievement of loyalty, appreciation and for His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, on his initiative towards a companion led by Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs.
Her Excellency Khawla Abdulrahman Al Mulla pointed out that The Sharjah Ruler's gift to Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi is not an ordinary celebration; it is a remarkable title and a cultural vision, represented in the personality of the Sharjah Ruler, the trust, honuor and appreciation of the status of women in the hearts of UAE men.
 
His Excellency the , Chairperson of Sharjah Consultative Council, said that he is deeply rooted in the hearts of the UAE people, that they are in front of the Sultan of friendliness and righteousness of women, which is the man's strength and strength of success.