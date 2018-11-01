Bodour Al Qasimi praises honouring Sheikha Jawaher the ‘Sharjah Coronet’

  • Thursday 01, November 2018 in 2:33 PM
Sharjah 24: Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Founder and Patron of the UAE Board on Books for Young People (UAEBBY), has praised the honouring of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs (SCFA), the ‘Sharjah Coronet’ , which is a mark of appreciation for Her Highness’ dedicated services to society.
The honouring comes to highlight the efforts of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi ,in protecting and promoting the rights of children and young people, as well as advocating for the most vulnerable social groups around the world.
 
Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi has pointed out that the poem, which dedicated to Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, expresses the sincere feelings of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, which comes from the essence of the humanity leadership.
 
Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi has congratulated Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi for this honour, which came as a culmination of various great achievements, expressing the great appreciation for the inspiring role of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah.  