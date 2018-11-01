Bodour Al Qasimi praises honouring Sheikha Jawaher the ‘Sharjah Coronet’

The honouring comes to highlight the efforts of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi ,in protecting and promoting the rights of children and young people, as well as advocating for the most vulnerable social groups around the world.

Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi has pointed out that the poem, which dedicated to Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, expresses the sincere feelings of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, which comes from the essence of the humanity leadership.

Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi has congratulated Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi for this honour, which came as a culmination of various great achievements, expressing the great appreciation for the inspiring role of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah.