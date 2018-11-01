Al Bataeh Municipal Council celebrates UAE Flag Day

The UAE flag was raised at eleven o'clock with the national anthem of the United Arab Emirates on the background, which comes as part of the country marking the anniversary of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan ascension as President of the UAE.

Bin Hulais stressed that the celebration of this occasion instills the deep values of nation-building, welfare, development, and social harmony.

On the other hand, Al Bataeh Municipality distributed UAE flags on the departments and government bodies. In addition, the Municipality installed UAE flags across the parks of Al Bataeh area, to embody the spirit of the community participation.