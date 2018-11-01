Sultan bin Ahmed: “Flag Day” Emirati story followed by patriotism, belonging

He added that this special day of the UAE’s agenda of pride enjoys a unique status as it coincides with the inauguration of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE. On this day, allegiance to our leadership is renewed and meanings of giving and belonging are clearly demonstrated. It is an eternal symbol of the honourable history and quality achievements made by the sons of Zayed across all fields.

“At that moment when people of the UAE gather to raise the UAE flag all at the same time, their souls are filled with the grandest of meanings,” said the Chairman of Sharjah Media Council. He added: “As their hearts sing the national anthem, they are overwhelmed with pride of their flag, leadership and achievements. They tell the world a story of Emirati patriotism and belonging.”

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi noted that on this day, on which we recall the founder of our country, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, we confirm the continuation of his approach and look forward to a future of further progress and achievement based on the solid foundations of unity and love established by Rulers of the UAE.

He continued: "Hard work and the values of giving and belonging are the pillars of building nations, and they have been the way of life in our country, which makes it imperative for all of us, the sons of Zayed, to exert more efforts into preserving our gains and maintaining the prestigious status of the UAE. This will help us achieve happiness, prosperity and a decent life for ourselves and coming generations and ensure them a future full of opportunities.