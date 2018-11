The gesture comes in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who invited all community and government entities to raise the UAE Flag at 11:00am on November 1 to reaffirm allegiance to the flag, which is a symbol of the country's unity and greatness.

The celebration was attended by a number of the dignitaries, department’s managers and heads and several other employees.