Al Suwaiji pointed out that the UAE flag symbolises loyalty and dedication to our wise leadership, and to instill patriotism and kinship in our generation and future generations.

Al Suwaiji added that the Founder of the country, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, taught the country that the flag is a symbol of pride and nothing rises above it, and we follow his path and encourag the love of the country among its citizens.