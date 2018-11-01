Aisha Al Kaabi: UAE Flag Day is a source of pride

Commenting on the event, Aisha Ali Al Kaabi said that the UAE Flag Day, which coincides with the UAE’s celebration of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s accession, embodies the sovereignty and unity of the nation.

Al Kaabi has also added that this special occasion renews loyalty to the wise leadership and highlights the role of the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan (May Allah Rest His Soul in Peace).

Al Kaabi has further expressed her pleasure with this occasion, saying that it promotes national identity, loyalty and belonging to the homeland and nation.