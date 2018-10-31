Sharjah Ruler honours the winners of the 10th Etisalat Award for Arabic Children’s Literature

The ceremony was attended by Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs (SCFA), Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Founder and Patron of the UAE Board on Books for Young People (UAEBBY), Saleh Al Abdooli, Chief Executive Officer, Etisalat Group, Abdul Aziz Taryam, CEO Advisor and General Manager of Etisalat Northern Emirates; Marwa Al Aqroubi, President of the UAEBBY Executive Board.

The winners of the tenth edition were winners from the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Palestine and Egypt, where they won the AED 300,000 Etisalat Award for Arabic Children.

The terms and conditions state that the children’s books must be written in Arabic for children up to 12 years old, not translated, published a maximum of three years ago, printed and published in hard copy and not previously have won any local, Arab or international award.

For young adults from 13 to 18 years, the books must have been published a maximum of five years ago.

The Digital Book App of the Year is open to all publishers and app developers for children and young adults up to 18 years of age and encompasses all forms of digital Arabic content available to readers as e-books, enhanced digital books and apps. The awards accept products for Android, iOS, Kindle, ePub3, Game Consoles and other electronic devices to be specified in the submission form.

The Etisalat Award for Arabic Children’s Literature is one of the most important awards aimed at providing premium books for children. A total of AED 1.2 million will be distributed as follows: Children’s Book of the Year, AED 300,000 to be distributed equally between the publisher, author and illustrator; Young Adult’s Book of the Year, AED 200,000 to be distributed equally between the author and publisher; Best Text, AED 100,000; Best Illustration, AED 100,000; Best Production, AED 100,000; and Digital Book App of the Year, AED 100,000.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah received a valuable gift, a rare manuscript of the author Ahmed bin Hussein Al Jabri, which dates back to 1262 AH.