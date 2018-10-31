Jawaher Al Qasimi thanks Sharjah Ruler for the honour, calls for more humanitarian efforts

Her Highness said: “I would like to thank His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah for bestowing this honour on me amidst an esteemed Arab and international cultural gathering. Our collective work to create a better society stems from a deep-seated responsibility towards our local community and humanity as a whole.

The fruits that we reap today is due to the collective efforts and hard work we put in whenever we embark on a new humanitarian project. Our message would not have travelled around the world if we did not have a unified vision and mission that keeps us focused on our humanitarian efforts.

I consider this honour that was bestowed on me dedicated to our teams on the ground, who work diligently and further our mission with the full confidence and belief that our work is aimed at providing better conditions for humankind.

Our humble efforts reflect the values of Sharjah and the UAE. We carry the bright image of Sharjah around the world by supporting and assisting people worldwide.

These types of honours encourage us to strive even harder, as it lays greater responsibility on our shoulders to stay on task and committedly serve those who need help locally, regionally and globally.