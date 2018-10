Commenting on the occasion, His Excellency Abdul Aziz Ahmed Al Shamsi said that the UAE has become a model of progress, highlighting the country’s series of pioneering achievements and developments in various fields.

In his statement, His Excellency Abdul Aziz Ahmed Al Shamsi has hailed the country’s achievements in line with the wise directives of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates.