Committee of National Day Celebrations launches “A Flag Over Our House” Campaign

The campaign marks UAE Flag Day, which is celebrated on November 3rd to commemorate the inauguration of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE. Emphasising the importance of loyalty to the homeland and wise leadership, the initiative saw the decoration of houses, stores and buildings with the bright colours of the UAE flag.

Khalid Jassim Al Midfa, Head of the Higher Committee of 47th National Day Celebrations in Sharjah, said: "A flag Over Our House” is an open invitation for everyone to express their love and loyalty, it is a message filled with pride and trust and heralds a brighter future.”

He continued: "The sight of the UAE flag raised above every house and location brings a great amount of joy. It conveys a message that we view this flag as a key feature of our distinction, identity, dream and prospects. It is one of the main national symbols of the country and its sovereignty. It proudly represents the UAE in every time and place.”

He pointed out that the campaign is in collaboration with the Districts and Villages Affairs Department. As soon as it was announced, residents rushed to decorate their houses with flags fluttering high in a scene radiating with beauty and loyalty.

He explained that Flag Day which falls on November 03 in commemoration of the accession of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan as President of the UAE, is a historical day. It is a day on which we remember the founding fathers of the UAE, notably the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Khamis bin Salim Al Suwaidi, Executive Council Member and Chairman of the Districts and Villages Affairs Department said: "The flag bring us together and unites us. It is the icon of peace, security and joy, the title of pride and the symbol of our national identity and homeland loyalty.

He continued: "Our flag soars high in Al Rahmania and everywhere else, in light of everyone's keenness to raise the UAE flag in this campaign, which coincides with Flag Day. It is a national phenomenon that gratifies the pride of everyone who lives on this land and demonstrates our solidarity and love to our flag, country and wise leadership.”

The campaign simply and clearly represents loyalty and belonging to the country and leadership. The flag embodies meanings of unity, cohesion and strength of the UAE social fabric and we are always ready to protect it with our souls and all that we possess, added Al Suwaidi.