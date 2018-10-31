Khalid Al Qasimi: UAE Flag Day unites Emiratis

Commenting on this precious occasion, Sheikh Eng. Khalid bin Saqr Al Qasimi said that this occasion embodies the loyalty and sincerity of the nation's sons who follow in the footsteps of the Founding Fathers, hailing the UAE's achievements.

Sheikh Eng. Khalid bin Saqr Al Qasimi extended his warmest congratulations and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE , pointing out that the UAE Flag Day coincides with the UAE’s celebration of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s accession.