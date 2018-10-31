Najla Abdulla Al Shamsi appointed as chairperson of Chess and Culture Club for Women’s Board

Commenting on the appointment, His Excellency Issa Hilal Al Hazami, Secretary-General of the Sharjah Sports Council (SSC), said has appreciated this decision which enlaces the encouragement of young leaders, highlighting the intensive follow-up of Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC),.

His Excellency Issa Hilal Al Hazami has added that this new deision comes in line with the keenness of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs (SCFA), aiming at encouraging youth empowerment in various fields.