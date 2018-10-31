Khalid Al Midfa: UAE Flag Day symbolises loyalty and dedication to our wise leadership

Commenting on this special occasion, His Excellency Khalid Jasim Al Midfa said “We take this opportunity to extend our warmest congratulations and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates.”

The UAE Flag Day, which coincides with the UAE’s celebration of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s accession, embodies the sovereignty and unity of the nation and reflects its pride and dignity.

His Excellency Al Midfa added, “It symbolises loyalty and dedication to our wise leadership, which has always remained keen to build generations that are loyal and faithful to this country. Today, we are proud to hoist the flag of the UAE in an expression of our solidarity and belief in the significance of this gesture, and to instill patriotism and kinship in our generation and future generations. This national occasion is a reflection of the sacrifices of the country in safeguarding the honor of our homeland, so that our flag will continue to fly high.”