Al Bataeh Municipal Council launches wildlife conservation initiatives

The aim of the meeting is to study and examine the topics on the agenda that concern the needs of citizens and achieve the vision of the municipal council in the interests of citizens and residents in the area of Al Bataeh, in line with the urban, commercial and industrial development.

His Excellency Mohammed Abdullah bin Hulais, announced the initiatives of afforestation and conservation of wildlife in the area, in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.

Bin Hulais also announced the Desert clean up initiative, which aims to educate the pioneers of the land areas on the importance of preserving the environment, not dumping wastes and promoting civilized behavior.