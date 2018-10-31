'Sharjah Council', 'Al Madam Council' discuss boosting cooperation

The meeting aimed at enhancing cooperation between the municipal councils of the Emirate of Sharjah in accordance with the directives of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, to discuss the issues that benefit the citizens.

Salem Al Muhairi stressed the importance of the coordination meetings between the municipal councils of the city to continuously develop the level of services for the citizens and residents of Sharjah.

For his part, Thabet Al Tarifi welcomed Al Madam Municipal Council, and stressed that the cooperation aims to strengthen the bond between the councils and municipalities of the Emirate of Sharjah.

The attendees discussed a number of objects that would serve the people of the Emirate.