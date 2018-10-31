SHRD begins a professional diploma program in the customer’s happiness

The diploma aims to train the employees of the customer service sectors to deal with the work tasks within 100 hours, the participant will receive a certificate from the University of Sharjah in communication, presentation and presentation skills, and excellence in customer relationship management.

The Professional Diplomas, in implementation of the National Plan for Community Development 2017-2022, signed by SHRD and the University of Sharjah in 2017, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.