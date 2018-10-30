Marwan Al Sarkal lauds ‘President’s FDI Decree’

Al Sarkal said: “This decree underscores the UAE’s keenness, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to further diversify sustainable development, and cement our position on the world map as a leading foreign investment destination.”

He added: “The decree comes at a time when the UAE continues to experience good growth in capital and foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows. Our strategic location, economic resilience and diversified sectors are the mainly responsible for the UAE’s lucrative and stable environment, which continues to attract global businesses that benefit from the vibrant local economy.”

He continued: “Thanks to such leadership, the UAE continues to cater to the global economic trends that are changing radically and have positively impacted investor decisions in the past decade. The new decree also positions the UAE in a much more competitive advantage to attract new investments across new emerging markets and sectors. It builds on our past successes and are poised to further boost the economic growth and diversification of investments coming into the UAE”.