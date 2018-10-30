Dr. Khaled Al Midfa: ‘Shams’ is a strategic partner of SEF

He stressed the pride of (Shams) as an active and a vital strategic partner to the centre’s various programmes, activities and works.

"We are delighted with this partnership, and we look forward to seeing Sharjah Government institutions, private companies and individuals at the festival. We, in Shams, are looking forward to building bridges of cooperation with these entities,” Al Midfa pointed out.

He added that this year's event will see the presence of leaders, experts and regional and international decision- makers from the government, academia, technology, business and other key sectors. He continued that the second edition of SEF offers an opportunity to compete in promoting start-ups to win prizes announced during the festival.

Al Midfa went on to say that the Sharjah Media City was established with the aim of supporting and empowering young people, providing them with the knowledge and tools of creativity and innovation; therefore we have to benefit from all our tools in cooperation with the various institutions of entrepreneurship and various innovation sectors to contribute to the achievement of pioneering entrepreneurial works and to inspire business.