Khalid Al Suwaidi: SM’s teams on the ground to deal with water ponds

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Al Suwaidi called on the public to dial 993 to report any case of water ponds, complaints or proposals, affirming that the municipality will exert utmost efforts to reach to water ponds and to serve the public.

The supporting committee will follow up under construction buildings to prevent any dangers due to strong winds. The committee will also be sanctioned with supporting filed teams especially in areas of congestions, monitoring water ponds and report them to central operation room, as well as landfilling works and building sand barriers.