Khalid Al Suwaidi: SM’s teams on the ground to deal with water ponds

  • Tuesday 30, October 2018 in 7:55 PM
Sharjah 24: Khalid bin Falah Al Suwaidi, assistant general manager of customer service at the municipality, member of the Rainfall Emergency High Committee affirmed the presence of the municipality’s all work teams and committees on the ground to deal with water ponds accumulating due to rainy weather.
In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Al Suwaidi called on the public to dial 993 to report any case of water ponds, complaints or proposals, affirming that the municipality will exert utmost efforts to reach to water ponds and to serve the public.
 
The supporting committee will follow up under construction buildings to prevent any dangers due to strong winds. The committee will also be sanctioned with supporting filed teams especially in areas of congestions, monitoring water ponds and report them to central operation room, as well as landfilling works and building sand barriers.