Eng. Hassan Al Taffaq: Three SM committees to deal with water ponds

Engineer Hassan Al Taffaq, Assistant Director-General for Agriculture and Environment, announced the formation of three committees that will deal with water ponds, set plans and necessary procedures to reduce the water accumulation and ensure the readiness of the rain network.

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Al Taffaq explained that the field committee is responsible for water ponds on roads while the support committee gives needed support to Sharjah inhabitants. There is also the media committee. He wished safety to all residents and road users.