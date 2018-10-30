Eng. Hassan Al Taffaq: Three SM committees to deal with water ponds

Sharjah 24: The High Rainfall Emergency Committee at Sharjah Municipality has met to discuss the latest developments and preparations for the rain season in light of the rainfall the country is experiencing these days.
Engineer Hassan Al Taffaq, Assistant Director-General for Agriculture and Environment, announced the formation of three committees that will deal with water ponds, set plans and necessary procedures to reduce the water accumulation and ensure the readiness of the rain network. 
 
In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Al Taffaq explained that the field committee is responsible for water ponds on roads while the support committee gives needed support to Sharjah inhabitants. There is also the media committee. He wished safety to all residents and road users.