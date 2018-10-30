SM confirms its readiness to receive the rain season, sets integrated plan

This came during the committee’s first meeting held at the municipality headquarter and chaired by Thabet Salem Al Tarifi, Director General of the Municipality, in the presence of other municipality officials, to set an integrated plan from the different departments and sections.

Al Tarifi confirmed that the municipality follows up all reports and remarks from the public , and formed special committees to deal with all cases through teams and qualified cadres monitoring the emirates various areas, who are ready to tackle any issue on the spot especially in light of increasing rainfall.

Al Tarifi lauded the efforts exerted by the sub-committees of the Rainfall Emergency High Committee during the past year for their quack responses to deal with all issues related to rains. He also praised the hard work of the municipality workers who continued to work day and night during the rain to ensure road safety and smooth flow of traffic, stressing that the municipality is keen to ensure the safety of workers and protect them from the risks that they may be exposed to during work under unusual weather conditions, through providing them with all the necessary clothing and safety equipment when dealing with water ponds, and overcoming all obstacles that may hinder the completion of their work to the fullest.