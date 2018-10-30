Sharjah Award for Voluntary Work highlights criteria of its 16th session

The lecture reflects the importance of voluntary work among the leaders of various government institutions.

Commenting on this, Fatima Mousa Al Baloushi, Executive Director of the Sharjah Award for Voluntary Work has lauded this gesture which comes in line with the vision of the wise leadership.

For his part, Abdullah Ali Al Qaidi, Assistant General Manager of the Institutional Support Department at Sharjah Municipality stressed the Municipality’s keenness to promote the culture of voluntary work among several employees.

The lecture was attended by a number of dignitaries and departmental and municipal directors.