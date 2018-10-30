"Sharjah Media" allocates 120 media to cover SIBF

The Corporation is preparing a programme to follow-up the event, which will be distributed on a various channels and radio stations.

His Excellency Mohammed Hassan Khalaf, Director General of Sharjah Media Corporation, stressed that the success of Sharjah International Book Fair emphasise the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, who has always bet on culture, pointing out that the Fair is one of the Sharjah Cultural Project's pillars.

His Excellency Khalaf said that the Corporation keenness to allocate more than 120 people to cover the exhibition, as one of the most important events that is specialised in culture and writers globally.