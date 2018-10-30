Academic Diploma for SEWA’s employees in cooperation with AUS

  • Tuesday 30, October 2018 in 4:05 PM
Sharjah 24: A team of 22 employees from the The Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority (SEWA) has completed an Academic Diploma Program specialised in institutional excellence and leadership development, in collaboration with the American University of Sharjah (AUS), aiming to enhance their careers prospects.
The Diploma included a series of intensive programs that promote the government excellence and innovation providing the best services in accordance with the highest quality standards in the Emirate.
 
The Program also included the modern methods of problem solving, development of critical thinking skills, and leadership skills.
  
Stressing on the Authority’s keenness to strengthen partnerships with  different academic institutions, His Excellency Dr. Rashid Al Leem, Chairman of SEWA, highlighted the importance of such training in developing human cadres and improving their leadership skills in line with the Authority's strategy.