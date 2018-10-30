Academic Diploma for SEWA’s employees in cooperation with AUS

The Diploma included a series of intensive programs that promote the government excellence and innovation providing the best services in accordance with the highest quality standards in the Emirate.

The Program also included the modern methods of problem solving, development of critical thinking skills, and leadership skills.

Stressing on the Authority’s keenness to strengthen partnerships with different academic institutions, His Excellency Dr. Rashid Al Leem, Chairman of SEWA, highlighted the importance of such training in developing human cadres and improving their leadership skills in line with the Authority's strategy.