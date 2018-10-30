Sharjah Police launches a public auction in cooperation with Emirates Auction

The auction will take place on November 10 at 5:00 pm at Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre. The number (7) is among the most prominent number plates in this auction as it is the only one-digit number plate available for bidding. Other prominent number plates in the auction include (14), (20), (55), (400), (122), (1700), (7777) and (3311) among others.

Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, stated that the initiatives of the Sharjah Police continue to strive to satisfy customers and enthusiasts of unique number plates, which is part of the strategic goals of Sharjah Police that also includes enhancing customer satisfaction for the services that it provides, as well as providing all possible administrative services in accordance with the standards of quality, efficiency and transparency. He also praised the partnership with Emirates Auction, and its success in organizing auctions at a high level of professionalism and transparency.

His Excellency Abdulla M. AlMannaei, Chairman and Managing Director of Emirates Auction, expressed his thanks to Sharjah Police for its continued confidence in the company's performance and its level of service. His Excellency stressed the keenness of Emirate Auctions to translate its strategic partnership with Sharjah Police by continuing to organize the most successful auctions in accordance to the best standards and practices in order to achieve positive returns and help to win the satisfaction of customers. He stated that Sharjah Police has once again given the opportunity to the collectors and lovers of distinguished number plates to enter into a public auction that is organised by Emirates Auction, as part of the strategic partnership that exist between both sides.

AlMannaei called on both the general public and collectors of distinguished number plates to attend the public auction, especially since attending the auction is a unique experience and is completely free.

The distinguished number plates can be viewed directly through the company's website www.EmiratesAuction.com or by downloading its smartphone application through “Google Play” or the “Apple Store.” Number plates can also be viewed by visiting the Emirates Auction customer service center that is located in the Traffic Management Building at Al Ramtha Area in Sharjah.

Bidder, who are entitled to bid on as many number plates as they want, must also deposit a security check at the time of registration, and must be present well in advance of the start of the auction.