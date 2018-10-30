Souq Al Jubail celebrates winners of “The Little Chef” contest

33 children participated in “The Little Chef” contest, which aims to equip children with culinary arts skills, how to handle stress while preparing dishes, and promoting a spirit of challenge and cooperation among them. Three teams from the first level, who won the finals of the 2017 training course, participated in the final contest. Each group includes three centres from three areas in Sharjah, the Central and Eastern regions, in addition to three teams from the second level, who won the final qualifier round for the year 2018, representing one of the areas of the Emirate of Sharjah.

At the end of the contest, the jury of professional chefs from the International Chef Center conducted the judging after evaluating the contestants’ dishes.

Engineer Hamed Al Zarouni, Director of Souq Al Jubail, stated: “We are delighted to host the final contest for the Little Chef, which is one of the best training programmes that aim to equip children from Sharjah to become future chefs. Our participation in this contest is designed to provide the right environment for the children to learn about buying and selling in the food markets.”

Aisha Ali Al Kaabi, Acting Director of Sharjah Children's Centres, said that they esteemed that Souq Al Jubail accepted to organise the final contest over there. She also appreciated all the sponsors and the supporters, especially International Chef Center, Serjella and American Garden in making the contest a success.

Souq Al Jubail is considered one of the largest fresh produce markets in the UAE, and it is one of the projects of Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah. The Souq includes a section for fresh meat and poultry, a fish section and another section for vegetables and fruits. The fish section consists of a corner equipped with all necessary modern tools and equipment for cleaning and cutting fish, taking into account the highest standards of health safety. The Souq also includes a space for the sale of fish by auction, located in the area between the entrance of the fish sales section and the section for selling vegetables and fruits.