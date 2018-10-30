SEC issues a resolution on practicing preventive training permits

The Council reviewed a number of issues on its agenda concerning the Emirate's various affairs. The Council issued a number of resolutions that would achieve the vision of the Emirate of Sharjah in providing the best services to citizens and residents in the various cities and regions of the emirate.

The Council adopted the request of the Sharjah Consultative Council to discuss the policies of some departments and bodies of the Government of Sharjah: Labor Standards Development Authority, Sharjah Prevention and Safety Authority, .Sharjah Airport Free Zone Authority, Al Hamriya Free Zone Authority, The Environment and Protected Areas Authority, Sharjah Documents and Archives Authority, Department of Civil Aviation in Sharjah, General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Awqaf.

The Council issued resolution No. (31) of 2018 on permits to practice preventive training, the resolution stipulates that it supports the provisions of paragraph (11) of Article (6) of Law No. (8) of the year 2015 on the Authority objectives, powers and terms of reference of Sharjah Prevention and Safety Authority, and is the competent authority exclusively in the Emirate of Sharjah issuing the necessary permits to those wishing to Preventive Training.

The Council reviewed the memorandum submitted by the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, which includes the services provided to the customers and ways of developing them to improve the services and facilities provided by the Department.

As part of the agenda, the Council reviewed the Emiri Decree No. (44) of 2018 to issue “Al Bridi” Nature Reserve in Sharjah.

The Council reviewed the agenda of the opening session of the Sharjah Consultative Council’s fourth ordinary session of the ninth legislative chapter at the Council's headquarters, which will be held on Thursday, 1 November to discuss Municipalities and Agriculture Affairs Department’s policy.