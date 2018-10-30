Al Hammadi: Ministry of Education is keen to promote knowledge-based economies

Commenting on the great achievement made by the UAE, His Excellency Hussain Al Hammadi has further expressed his pride and pleasure with the launch of Khalifa Sat satellite, saying that this achievement is a national and Arab pride.

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, on the sidelines of the "Teacher's Day" in Dibba Al Hisn, His Excellency Al Hammadi has highlighted the country’s series of pioneering achievements and its developments in various areas, adding that the Ministry of Education is keen to keep pace with the latest development.

His Excellency Al Hammadi has praised the efforts of the Board of parents' council of students in Dibba Al-Hisn, to organise the celebration of the "Teacher's Day", during which about 110 teachers were honoured.