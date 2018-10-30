29 institutions part of ‘Sharjah Child Friendly City’ Executive committee

Committee members include representatives from the Sharjah Baby Friendly Office, Sharjah Department of Statistics and Community Development, Sharjah Education Council, Sharjah Media Corporation, Sharjah Government Media Bureau, Sharjah Urban Planning Council, Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services, Rubu’ Qarn for Creating Leaders and Innovators, Sharjah Municipality, Child Safety Department, Sharjah Police, Sharjah Girl Guides, Sharjah Childhood Protection Network, Sharjah Health Authority, FUNN - Sharjah Media Arts For Youth and Children, Sharjah Museums Authority, Department of Family Development, Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), Department of E-Government, Sharjah Prevention & Safety Authority, Sharjah Social Services Department, Lughati Initiative, Sharjah Social Empowerment Foundation, Health Education Department, Sharjah Commerce & Tourism Development Authority, Sharjah Medical District, Sharjah Directorate of Public Works, and Sharjah Ladies Club (Collage Centre).

The executive committee’s establishment follows a series of meetings with Sharjah government entities, and brings to fruition the recommendation of the project’s steering committee for its formation. The step is reflective of SBFO’s efforts to widen its partnering network comprising government departments, community partners, and other entities to ensure the continued success of the Sharjah Child-Friendly City project.

The executive committee seeks to meet the project’s goals and forge effective partnerships between related government entities, as well as expand the scope of institutional cooperation to establish common strategies to fulfill project requirements and its long-term action plan.

SBFO will support the executive committee with technical assistance for proper implementation of the project’s action plan and with the liaising among various entities involved, aiming to further emirate’s outstanding accomplishments in child welfare.

The executive committee has held its first meeting at the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), in the presence of Dr Hessa Al Ghazal, Executive Director of Sharjah Baby Friendly Office; and Dr Essam Ali, Social Policy Specialist at UNICEF Gulf Area Office, who offered an overview on the committee’s mandate and role in preserving and furthering Sharjah’s achievements, which led to its recognition as a ‘Child Friendly City’ by UNICEF’s global Child Friendly Cities initiative in May 2018.

During the meeting, Dr Al Ghazal stressed the need for the members of the newly-formed body to consolidate their strategies and integrate them with the five key goals of UNICEF’s Child Friendly Cities Initiative.

Dr. Essam Ali briefed the committee on the general framework and principles, which it must consider upon developing strategies related to the empowerment of children and young people. He urged organisations to achieve all or part of the global initiative’s five goals.

The five goals are to ensure that every child and young person is valued, respected and treated equally within their communities; children and youth have their voice, needs and priorities heard and taken into account in public laws, policies, budgets, programmes and decisions that affect them; children have access to basic essential services; children live in a safe, secure and clean environment; children have the opportunity to enjoy family life, play and leisure.