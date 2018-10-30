Salem Al Naqbi: Municipalities support the awareness programmes of Cultural Department

  Tuesday 30, October 2018
Sharjah24: His Excellency Salem Mohammed Al Naqbi, Member of the Sharjah Executive Council and Chairman of Municipalities and Agriculture Affairs Department, stressed that the Department of Culture in the Eastern Region contribute to continue upgrading through its cultural activities and programmes.
In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24,” on the sidelines of the conference, which was organised by Department of Culture, Al Naqbi declared the details of the third edition of Kalba Cultural Festival.
 
Al Naqbi added that such a festivals and cultural caravans reinforce and preserve our heritage.
 
Al Naqbi also stressed that the keenness of the Agriculture Affairs Department and Municipalities support the Department of Culture in contributing to the success of the caravan and achieving its objectives.