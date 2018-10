His Excellency Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi honoured 110 teachers who spent 15 to 20 years in the field.

Hussain Al Hammadi praised for the good organisation of the ceremony and the paragraphs that were presented, expressing his happiness with the participation and honuor of a group of teachers on the Teacher's Day.

His Excellency praised the efforts of the parents' council of students in Dibba Al-Hisn, and his constant support for the educational and educational movement in the city.