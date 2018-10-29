SPWD accomplishes 50% of land levelling project in Khorfakkan

Eng. Ali Al Suwaidi, Chairman of SDPW, said that the city of Khorfakkan has become a tourist city due to the already accomplished, under construction and planned projects, translating the directives of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah.

He added that the project is part of SPWD’s development plan in response to the needs of the Khorfakkan Municipal Council, to level the 2.6 million- square meter- industrial and commercial areas in North Khorfakkan, to serve 2460 residential plots at a cost of AED13 million.

Eng. Mohammed bin Yarouf, Director of SPWD Branches said that the project aims to enhance the urban boom that is taking place in the area, where parts of the existing mountains are cut, levelled and restructured so as to provide flat plain land.

He pointed out that the department will try to accomplish the project on its scheduled time in 2018, despite the difficult terrain, noting the existence of sandy hills and the low level of land in some areas. He continued that digging, landfill and leveling works as well as soil testing have begun.