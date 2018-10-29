Abdullah bin Salem:‘KhalifaSat’ reflects importance of science in the country’s progress

In a statement on the occasion, Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem congratulated the wise leadership and people of the UAE on this colossal and honourable achievement, which has been made with the participation of a group of Emirati engineers.

He added that those following up the country's march over the past four decades, would notice, with confidence, the country’s rapid and assertive steps towards knowledge and technological advancement, and its great tendency towards science and education, which our leadership has not only provided and encouraged, but also constantly expanded. This attention, Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem affirmed, has reflected on the citizens of the country who demonstrated strong will and determination to achieve excellence, the fruit of which is today’s colossal achievement of launching “KhalifaSat”, which bears testimony of the UAE’s determination to unbounded progress.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem went on to say that the launch of “KhalifaSat” represents pride and glory for our country; it is the culmination of systematic plans and well-thought-out programmes set and developed by our wise leadership who directed our children to adopt and trace them in their pursuit of knowledge and excellence.

“Science is the core of progress;achievement leads to another achievement; and the future is for those who learn, study, achieve and excel; it is resolve to succeed that encouraged our citizens towards more achievements, and today we are proud of their participation in this global and prestigious event,” Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem continued.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem once more congratulated the UAE prudent leadership that harvested the fruit of what they have sown and toiled day and night to develop our country and raise its name high side by side with the developed countries, and establish projects that benefit our society and the broader world.