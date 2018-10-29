Sharjah CP: "KhalifaSat" a promising start of future scientific achievements

In his statement on the occasion, Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, said: "We extend our congratulations to our wise leadership and to the people of our country on this great occasion, which reflects the great scientific development the UAE is witnessing. This occasion draws new lines in our march towards science, progress and development, a journey that we have all worked on in accordance with a far-sighted vision that illuminates the path and eases the impossible, enhances confidence and supports knowledge and progress. "

He added: "This achievement comes as we are more proud of the participation of a group of our engineer citizens in this huge and global project, which confirms many facts, most notably the success of the vision of the wise leadership and its direction towards building the human in all aspect.”

He continued that success is the result of hard work, progress is the fruit of programmes, and pride is the title of our knowledge and scientific institutions.

"This success comes less than four years of the announcement of the launch of KhalifaSat. This proves the UAE’s successful educational and technological programmes, and its ambition towards the important technological and scientific progress and advancement, which have placed it in advanced positions in the area of advanced science, with which it competes with others to serve society and provides it with progress and prosperity, a model that the UAE has adopted and achieved, aspiring for a bright, ambitious and sustainable future,” Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed pointed out.

Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi concluded by once again congratulating the UAE leadership and people for this colossal achievement, saying it is another promising beginning for more upcoming achievements in various fields.