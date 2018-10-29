Mubarak Al Shamsi: "KhalifaSat" achieves leadership’s vision in space sector

Al Shamsi expressed his pride and that of the UAE people for the great achievement made by the UAE in addition to the country’s series of pioneering achievements in the launch of "KhalifaSat".

Al Shamsi congratulated the leadership and the people of the UAE to achieve this leadership position among the developed countries in the space sector.

He pointed out that KhalifaSat represents a historical milestone and a pivotal stage in the UAE's standing in the field of space and establishes the national visionary policy in building a strong and sustainable UAE space sector that supports and protects national interests and other vital sectors.