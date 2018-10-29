Hussein Al Mahmoudi: We seek to enhance Sharjah’s status as capital of research and innovation

He said that the Park has successfully organised and hosted the seminar, which will further contribute to developing the emirate’s economy. He added that the seminar aims to enhance ways of communication with key partners in the U.K and identify Britain’s elite innovative companies which showcased their innovations at the campus of the American University of Sharjah (AUS).

Al Mahmoudi continued that the organisation of the important seminar comes as part of Sharjah’s continuous efforts to enhance cooperation with international partners, and expand the scope of exchanging expertise and knowledge.

He pointed out that the Park constantly holds a number of events and activities concerning innovation, scientific research and technology to contribute to the transformation of Sharjah to a world – class centre for innovation, research and entrepreneurship.