Hussein Al Mahmoudi: We seek to enhance Sharjah’s status as capital of research and innovation

  • Monday 29, October 2018 in 8:05 PM
Sharjah 24: Hussein Al Mahmoudi, CEO of the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park, affirmed that the joint U.K – Sharjah symposium on innovation and future cities will enhance Sharjah’s status as a global capital of scientific research, technology, innovation, knowledge and entrepreneurship. Simultaneously, the seminar will establish the place of Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park on the map of world future institutions.
He said that the Park has successfully organised and hosted the seminar, which will further contribute to developing the emirate’s economy. He added that the seminar aims to enhance ways of communication with key partners in the U.K and identify Britain’s elite innovative companies which showcased their innovations at the campus of the American University of Sharjah (AUS).
 
Al Mahmoudi continued that the organisation of the important seminar comes as part of Sharjah’s continuous efforts to enhance cooperation with international partners, and expand the scope of exchanging expertise and knowledge.
 
He pointed out that the Park constantly holds a number of events and activities concerning innovation, scientific research and technology to contribute to the transformation of Sharjah to a world – class centre for innovation, research and entrepreneurship.