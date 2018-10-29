Al Shamsi: The dream of the founding father was finally achieved

He stressed that KhalifaSat is part of a long series of achievements and ongoing development process spearheaded by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Their Highnesses the Rulers of the Emirates, to achieve progress, prosperity and welfare for the noble and honourable people of the country.

Al Shamsi referred to those moments of 1967 when the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan, hosted the U.S. NASA team that launched the famous Apollo Journey to the Moon, confirming that the dream of the founding father was finally achieved.