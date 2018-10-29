Al Shamsi: The dream of the founding father was finally achieved

  • Monday 29, October 2018 in 7:49 PM
  • Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, Director General of the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department
Sharjah 24: Abdul Aziz Ahmed Al Shamsi, Director General of the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, extended his congratulations to the UAE wise, ambitious and pioneering leadership, and to its generous people on the launch the KhalifaSat, the first-ever Emirati-designed satellite, manufactured with 100% local expertise, considering it the first step to pioneering and exploring space and investing in it to serve great people of the UAE.
He stressed that KhalifaSat is part of a long series of achievements and  ongoing development process spearheaded by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Their Highnesses the Rulers of the Emirates, to achieve progress, prosperity and welfare for the noble and honourable people of the country.
 
Al Shamsi referred to those moments of 1967 when the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan, hosted the U.S. NASA team that launched the famous Apollo Journey to the Moon, confirming that the dream of the founding father was finally achieved.