Sharjah – U.K joint innovation symposium successfully held at AUS

Held at the campus of the American University of Sharjah (AUS), the symposium is a complementation of a series of activities the Park conducts in cooperation with the U.K. Government’s Future Cities Catapult responsible for developing innovative services and infrastructure to meet society’s smart needs and requirements, aiming to place the Emirate of Sharjah in the forefront of scientific research and entrepreneurship, and as an effective and active partner in economy development.

The symposium aims to enhance communication with U.K. key influential agencies and identifying U.K. elite innovation firms which showcased their innovations at the AUS’ campus. It also aims to promote the Emirate of Sharjah as a regional capital of innovation, research and development in the Middle East, and establish Sharjah’s status in this field.

Commenting on the symposium, Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Government Relations, and Chairman of the Higher Committee for Digital Transformation in Sharjah, said that the symposium constitutes a platform for displaying the potentials Sharjah provides and which qualify the emirate to be a world leading hub in innovation, scientific research and entrepreneurship.

He added that Sharjah is keen to host similar symposia in the future for the positive influence they have on development of expertise in innovation, and digital technology thus establishing Sharjah’s position among world’s smart cities.

During the symposium, Sheikh Fahim, Hussein Al Mahmoudi, CEO of the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park and Andrew Jackson, the British Consul General in Dubai, made important interventions focused on ways and importance of enhancing cooperation in the areas of innovation and smart cities between the British Government and the Emirate of Sharjah.

A number of British leading companies showcased their innovations during the symposium, including Durin, Pavegen, Strawberry Energy, Igloo Vision, Emu Analytics, AWTG, Hypercube, Spaceti, and Winnow Solutions.

Al Mahmoudi said that AUS important seminar is part of Sharjah’s ongoing efforts to strengthen cooperation with international partners and to expand the exchange of experiences and knowledge transfer to enhance Sharjah's status as a global capital for scientific research, technology, innovation, knowledge and entrepreneurship. He added that the seminar was an important step in opening contacts with key players in the U.K., introducing a group of leading companies in the field of innovation in the U.K. and providing them with the opportunity to showcase their technologies and innovations, and to benefit from the facilities offered by the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park.

He continued that the Park continuously holds several activities and events related to innovation, research and technology to contribute to Sharjah’s transformation to world leading hub in innovation, research and entrepreneurship.