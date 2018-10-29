Fahim Al Qasimi: We are looking to create a new chapter in our innovation story

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi said, “Today we launched a new chapter of relations between the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates. We in Sharjah as the Capital of culture, education, and innovation are excited to be working on the future cities catapult team and looking at ways in which we can benchmark Sharjah with other leading innovation centers.

Commenting on the event, which is organised by the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SRTIP), Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi has further added, “Today we saw a number of companies showcasing their innovations. We look to see them use their researches or their technologies applied here in Sharjah, to be working closely with the 4000 academics and students in the University City in Sharjah.”

Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi has further concluded, “We are looking to build on a long-standing history with the UK and create a new chapter in our innovation story.”