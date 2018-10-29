CPR UAE honours Chairman of SEWA

The ceremony was attended by a number of experts and specialists, as well as 20 international speakers, to highlight the practices of engineering, cost and risk management.

His Excellency Dr. Rashid Al Leem, Chairman of SEWA, stressed the importance of setting strategies and setting goals accurately, and the importance of control of resources, exchanging information and experiences with the strategic partners, and focus on developing an organisation and solutions to deal with the risks, and reduce the project costs.

Dr. Al Leem pointed out that the conference is an opportunity to promote the exchange regional and international knowledge on the concepts of the project’s cost, and how to manage risks in the large projects.