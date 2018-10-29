SCHS celebrates World Occupational Therapy Day

  • Monday 29, October 2018 in 3:25 PM
Next Previous
Sharjah24: On the occasion of the World Occupational Therapy Day, Physical and Occupational Therapy Department of Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services (SCHS), organised a series of awareness and therapeutic activities for the disabled children, their parents, and a number SCHS employees in all branches.
In cooperation with Al Wafa School for Capacity Development, the Department organised a lecture for parents and teachers on the concept of occupational therapy and its role in the development at Women's Union Association.
 
In addition, the Physical and Occupational Therapy Department organised at Early Intervention Centre a group of counseling and advising for the families’ of the disabled.
 
The Physical and Occupational Therapy Department began to provide services since the early eighties and serve annually to nearly 400 beneficiaries.