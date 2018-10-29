SCHS celebrates World Occupational Therapy Day

In cooperation with Al Wafa School for Capacity Development, the Department organised a lecture for parents and teachers on the concept of occupational therapy and its role in the development at Women's Union Association.

In addition, the Physical and Occupational Therapy Department organised at Early Intervention Centre a group of counseling and advising for the families’ of the disabled.

The Physical and Occupational Therapy Department began to provide services since the early eighties and serve annually to nearly 400 beneficiaries.